Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly recently confessed that she hoped to have her own standalone Marvel movie.

According to Independent, Lilly became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2015’s Ant-Man. After that, she was starred in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp as well as 2020’s Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Lilly said, “I feel like an Avengers senior.”

She continued, “Well, I’m going to make a pitch that I think it might be time for a Hope spin-off... for a Wasp standalone film.”

“Do we agree? Anybody? Going once... going twice,” added the actress.

While discussing about MCU, Lilly explained, “When we first came into the universe, it was so established with Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America and all the original gangsters. And we were just like these new kids on the block who were trying to earn our stripes.”

“And now all of a sudden we’re in the centre at the launching point of Phase 5, and it feels really cool,” she commented.

Meanwhile, Lilly will next be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, slated to release on February 17.

