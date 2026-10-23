Ashe sends fans into overdrive with The Girl Of Your Dreams tour bombshell

Ashe makes major announcement after 'The Girl Of Your Dreams' release

Ashe has an eventful album rollout planned for fans as she just announced the companion tour to her newly released album, The Girl Of Your Dreams.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter took to social media and made the exciting announcement, writing, "You’re invited to 'The Girl Of Your Dreams Tour'!!!!!! I’m over the moon, obsessing over every detail, and can’t wait to share this show with you... Sign up for presale access now at http://ashe-music.com/tour and save the date!!!!"

The Moral Of the Story hitmaker then revealed the timings and dates for when the tickets go live on the website and told fans "…we’re doing everything to ensure real fans get tickets!! Please purchase them directly from official ticket links on my website & follow @HqAshe for more details. See you soon."

READ MORE: Ashe makes new surprise album announcement after 'Girl Of Your Dreams'

Fans went into a frenzy after hearing the news and excitedly wrote, "ASHE DONT FORGET MÉXICO. I MISS YOU SO MUCH," and "my girl we need italy or at least southern europe."

A third chimed in, "SEE YOU AGAIN IN LONDON!!!!" and "it‘s never too late to announce a vienna show ashe!!!"

More gushed, "HOPEFULLY SEE YOU IN LONDON AND MANCHESTER," and "I actually am crying at work this just means so much to me," wrote another.

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