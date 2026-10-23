Charli XCX lands surprising role in Martin Scorsese's new movie

Charli XCX is entering Martin Scorsese’s world — and she’s doing it alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The Grammy-winning singer, 34, is reportedly set to make a cameo in Scorsese’s upcoming thriller What Happens at Night, according to Variety.

She joins an impressive cast that also features Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson and Jared Harris.

The film follows an American couple who travel to a snowy European town to adopt a baby.

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Their plans take a strange turn after they check into a mysterious hotel filled with bizarre characters, including a chanteuse, a businessman and a faith healer.

Before long, reality itself starts to feel questionable.

Based on Peter Cameron’s 2020 novel, the film features a script by Patrick Marber. DiCaprio and Lawrence offered a first glimpse of the project in March, sharing an image of themselves holding hands against a snowy backdrop.

Charli’s reported casting is another step in her growing film career.

The Brat hitmaker starred in 100 Nights of Hero in 2025 and has continued taking on screen projects, including Faces of Death and I Want Your Sex.

Her interest in cinema has also spilled into her music.

Earlier this year, she released Music, Fashion, Film, an 11-track project featuring artwork photographed by Aidan Zamiri, with Martin Scorsese, John Cale and Marc Jacobs appearing on the cover.

The singer is currently touring, although illness recently forced her to cancel a scheduled Arizona performance.

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“I have been fighting sickness throughout this run of shows and have now completely lost my voice,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

As of yet, no release date for What Happens at Night announced.