Charli XCX apologises to fans as she cancels Arizona show

The three-time Grammy winner did not specify which illness she was battling

Charli XCX has been left 'disappointed' after being forced to cancel a date on her Music, Fashion, Film tour at the last month due to sickness.

In an update posted on Tuesday, the 34-year-old pop superstar took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that her illness had left her without a voice, forcing her to cancel her show at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, scheduled for Wednesday.

The three-time Grammy winner did not specify which illness she was battling.

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The 360 singer hitmaker wrote: 'Arizona angels. I am so so sorry to say we have to cancel tomorrow's music fashion film show.

'I have been fighting sickness throughout this run of shows and have now completely lost my voice.

'I put absolutely everything I have into my performances, both physically and emotionally, and it breaks me that I can't be with you tomorrow.'

Charli, 34, said her team were unable to find a new date at the Desert Diamond Arena, leaving her 'so disappointed'.

However, the Guess artist vowed to her fans that she would 'return to AZ in the future.'

Charli added: 'Again, I'm sorry to the angels who had made plans to be there tomorrow. I know how much time, planning, and care it takes to come to concerts and appreciate everyone's support immensely.'

The Von Dutch performer confirmed her show at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Friday is going ahead as planned.

She concluded her post by saying: 'I am now resting ahead of the final show in Vegas this Friday. I want to be back onstage and finish this tour together with you.

'Love you all x Charli.'

The Track 10 star added that refunds will be issued to fans.

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