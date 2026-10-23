Meghan Markle 'responds' to father Thomas Markle 'appalling' act

Meghan Markle 'responds' to father Thomas Markle 'shameful' act

Meghan Markle's response to the shocking news coming from his estranged father Thomas Markle's side came to light.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is quite vocal about women's rights and children's safety, has reportedly been shocked after his dad is being investigated for alleged possession of child pornography.

According to The Sun, Thomas Markle Jr. allegedly discovered disturbing content on the electronic devices at his father's home in the Philippines.

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He shared, "When I found this material, I was horrified, and I had no option but to report my dad.

"I felt betrayed, angry and disgusted. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years – but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him."

Now, an insider told Woman's Day that Meghan Markle is "aware of the allegations” and is said to be "shocked and appalled" by the allegations.

The source shared, "Obviously the legal process needs to play out, but the fact the claims have already gone viral and become this huge talking point all over the world has got to be extremely upsetting in itself.

"Despite all their differences, he’s still her flesh and blood, after all. So the very idea that he could be accused of something like this will be utterly horrific for her to wrap her head around."

Some say Meghan needs time to process this stressful information. Despite being estranged to his father, she is his flesh and blood, meaning this news follows the Duchess for a quite some time.

However, Thomas Jr’s sister, Samantha Markle, reacted furiously to her brother's lies, saying he is trying to "destroy" his father.

The Daily Mail reported that Samantha said her brother "first came out with these lies a few weeks ago when the cash from my dad was cut off.

"He has used Dad as a cash cow for years, and once the money stopped, he made up the most outrageous lies he could to try and make money from the media.

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"There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever, and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him."