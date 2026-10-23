Phoebe Bridgers gears up for 'SNL' performance after years

Phoebe Bridgers announced to make 'Saturday Night Live' return amid tour

Phoebe Bridgers is returning to Saturday Night Live as a musical guest for the third time, and the news took social media by the storm.

The 32-year-old indie musician is announced to appear on the weekend show on November 14, with John Mulaney returning as the host for the seventh time.

The Scott Street hitmaker sparked a lot of buzz with her last SNL performance as she smashed a guitar on the stage, and fans are all ready for an equally memorable episode this time.

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As soon as the news appeared, fans flocked to social media and excitedly wrote, "my worlds are colliding," and "wait her and john mulaney is so peak (manifesting he does another musical skit and she's in it)."

Another exclaimed, "YAYYYYYYY," while one added, "gracie abrams ? the strokes ? phoebe bridgers ? so it's just peak after peak after peak?"

More chimed in, "John Mulaney and Phoebe Bridgers, big moment for me," and "John Mulaney and Phoebe Bridgers…like a gift from god…"

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