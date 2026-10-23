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Meghan records video message as 'competition' with King Charles begins

The Duchess of Sussex announces exciting new chapter in new Instagram post

By
Web Desk
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Published October 23, 2026

Meghan records video message as competition with King Charles begins
Meghan records video message as 'competition' with King Charles begins

Meghan Markle made a striking appearance on social media, creating tough competition for King Charles following the monarch's recent business announcement.

On October 22, the Duchess of Sussex introduced her lifestyle brand As Ever's "The Holiday Collection: Chapter Two."

Wearing a chic white dress, Meghan shared, "Something for everyone on your list, from thoughtful gifts to seasonal favourites made for sharing. Shop now at AsEver.com."

READ MORE: Meghan Markle 'responds' to father Thomas Markle 'appalling' act

Meghan's new post came after Highgrove Gardens introduced a new collection with Cornishware Ceramics.

The new collection includes teapots, mugs, side plates, storage pots and dog bowls. Each of the items is hand-cast from Cornish clay.

READ MORE: King Charles makes exciting announcement on Meghan's big day

The statement further reads, "Available only from Highgrove, the collection features Cornishware’s iconic stripes in Highgrove’s signature King's Rose pink and Highgrove sage green, the only two-tone design Cornishware has ever made."

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