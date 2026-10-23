Adele changes name to avoid confusions with Adéla?

Adele has managed to send fans into a frenzy without releasing a new song.

The Grammy winner briefly changed her YouTube profile name to her full name, Adele Adkins, before switching it back to simply “Adele,” which was enough to leave fans wondering what made her do it.

The brief switch sparked speculation across social media, with fans offering reasons behind her move.

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Some netizens suspect she may have been trying to distinguish herself from rising Czech singer Adéla, whose similar name has sparked comparisons online.

“Help not her trying to differentiate from Adela. LMAOO,” one fan joked, while another wrote, “She got tired of being confused with Adéla [crying emoji].”

A third weighed in, writing, “Lmaooaoaoao not her trying to make it clear she aint Adela I’m crine.”

Others, however, were less convinced, suggesting the change could have been accidental, with one fan writing, “I’m 90% positive she accidentally did that on her own and her team changed it back.”

It is pertinent to note that her the unexpected name change came during the Set Fire to The Rain hitmaker’s musical hiatus.

Adele has largely stepped away from performing since wrapping up her Las Vegas residency in November 2024.

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