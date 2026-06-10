Rich Paul talks private love story with Adele in new interview

In August 2024, Adele confirmed that she and Rich were engaged during her concert in Munich, Germany

Rich Paul has opened up about his five-year relationship with fiancée Adele, praising their strong bond.

The sports agent, 45, first made headlines with the Grammy-winning singer, 38, in 2021 when they appeared together at an NBA game. Adele later confirmed their engagement three years after they began dating.

Despite their high-profile relationship, the couple have largely kept their romance private.

However, in a recent interview, Rich spoke candidly about his love life and how their relationship developed from friendship into romance.

During a recent appearance on Craig Melvin's Glass Half Full podcast, Rich revealed that the pair had met 'through a friend', adding that he 'had known her for some time' before they began dating.

Expanding further, Rich explained: 'You know, just when you’re in these circles, man, you’re in these circles. But I never tried to get fresh with people that’s in comfortable circles because they always have to deal with that, so that was never my thing.

'It was really something that happened very organically, really.' Rich even told they used to meet on several occasions, which led to them becoming closer.

Rich admitted that he was not an active listener of Adele's music.

In August 2024, Adele confirmed that she and Rich were engaged during her concert in Munich, Germany.