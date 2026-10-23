Millie Mackintosh shares cheeky 'divorce' post after Hugo Taylor's emotional statement

Millie Mackintosh appeared to take a subtle dig at her ex-husband, Hugo Taylor in a new post

Millie Mackintosh appeared to take a subtle dig at her ex-husband, Hugo Taylor, in a sharp new post on Thursday after he opened up about their marriage split.

The reality TV star best known for Made In Chelsea, 40, has now moved on with her new boyfriend Matthew Tanner, 38.

Meanwhile, Millie's ex Hugo, 40, shared a candid statement in which he admitted the past year had 'brought considerable sadness.'

READ MORE: Meghan Markle 'snubbed' friends after meeting Prince Harry

However, he said he was 'grateful' for couple's two young daughters, Sienna, six, and Aurelia, four.

Following Hugo's emotional statement about their marital split, Millie uploaded a new Instagram post showing her enjoying a trip away to Ibiza with her friends.

She sassily wrote in the caption: 'Girls be like ''I needed this'' and it's just a divorce and a wellness retreat'.

It comes just a week after Millie shared a cryptic Instagram post about 'bitter hearts,' just hours after Hugo broke his silence about their separation.

'I believe the most beautiful people are those who never let huge challenges turn their hearts bitter,' the quote read.

READ MORE: Reality star reveals why she's stopped watching Meghan Markle's show