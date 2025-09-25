Reality star reveals why she's stopped watching Meghan Markle's show

Reality star slams Meghan Markle for being ‘unappreciative'

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder says she’s done supporting Meghan Markle after being excluded from the Duchess of Sussex’s latest PR gifting.

On her Stassi podcast, the 37-year-old reality star revealed she felt slighted after Markle’s “As Ever” PR boxes went to other influencers but not her.

“I have literally defended her when no one else did. I’ve filmed videos, I’ve commented on everything, I even had my PR reach out,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder suggested Markle, 44, dismissed her because of her reality TV background. “I think she’s stuck in 2017 and just sees me as a lowly reality person,” she claimed.

Calling it the “last straw,” Schroeder vowed to stop watching Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan and unfollow her on social media. “I’m not going to talk about her anymore. Done,” she declared.

She also took aim at Markle’s decision to send PR boxes to Claudia and Jackie Oshry of The Toast podcast, who have at times questioned the duchess. “Everyone knows I was her number one fan … no longer,” Schroeder said. “My feelings are hurt and I’m a toxic fan that’s now a toxic hater.”

The Bravolebrity accused Markle of being a “control freak” who prioritises her critics over her supporters. “It’s her way of trying to control the narrative,” Schroeder alleged.

Markle has lost allies before, including stylist Jessica Mulroney in 2020 and Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, who claimed Markle cut ties with her when she began dating Prince Harry.