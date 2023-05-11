 
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
Millie Mackintosh reveals shocking details about her ex-pal Meghan Markle's behaviour

Meghan Markle's former friend Millie Mackintosh has shared interesting details about the Duchess's behaviour and nature.

The Made In Chelsea star - speaking on her Mumlemmas podcast -  explained how she became friends with Meghan, revealing she felt like she was 'snubbed' by the former Suits star when she began dating Harry.

She explained: "Years ago, I'd say about eight years ago, I went to the opening of a hotel in Istanbul and I met Meghan Markle. I was a fan, I watched Suits, and we met at the bar and we were both ordering a drink at the same time I started chatting."

She continued: "We got on really well, we got on like a house on fire, and just stayed in touch. Then we went to lunch, she didn't know London very well, she'd never been to Chelsea, so I took her to The Ivy on Kings Road."

"She didn't know anyone so I gave her the best places to get your nails done, basically my little black book. I gave her all my contacts," she added."

Millie said she and Meghan bonded over their marital troubles, as the Made In Chelsea star was married to rapper Professor Green at the time, and Meghan had previously split from her first husband Trevor Engelson.

"When we first met I was married, going through a bit of a turbulent time, and I got divorced, and she was divorced so we had quite a lot to talk about. That was quite bonding, and we were both into our wellness, she had our blog, we were both just into the same things," she revealed.

She concluded: "We hung out a handful of times, we weren't best friends, but whenever she was in town she'd let me know and we would just hang out."

