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Jade performs ‘Angel Of My Dreams' first time after Kylie Jenner's VS debut

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall's debut solo single was played when Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret debut

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Published October 23, 2026

Jade performs ‘Angel Of My Dreams’ first time after Kylie Jenner’s VS debut
Jade performs ‘Angel Of My Dreams’ first time after Kylie Jenner’s VS debut

Jade Thirlwall gave Angel Of My Dreams another major moment in the spotlight after it was played on stage when Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret fashion show debut.

The former Little Mix star sang her debut solo single live for the first time since it regained attention following the major runway moment.

The 33-year-old singer delivered a stunning rendition of the track at the 2026 Mercury Prize Awards, just days after it soundtracked the Kardashians star’s headline-making appearance at the star-studded fashion show.

READ MORE: Jade Thirlwall updates social media bio after Kylie Jenner's VS debut

For the latest performance she took over the stage at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Thursday, October 22, performing the song from her Mercury Prize-nominated debut solo album, That’s Showbiz, Baby!

The song’s renewed visibility has been a particularly exciting moment for the Shout out to My Ex songstress, who launched her solo career with Angel Of My Dreams in 2024.

In a recent playful social media post, she joked that nobody travelling alongside her on the London Underground knew her song was playing while Jenner wore the Fantasy Bra at the show.

Jade also tagged the beauty mogul, adding, “@kyliejenner love u.”

She also updated her Instagram bio by mentioning the song and pinned the Angel of my Dreams on her Spotify account.

READ MORE: JADE reacts as ‘Angel of My Dreams' plays during Kylie Jenner's VS debut

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