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JADE reacts as ‘Angel of My Dreams' plays during Kylie Jenner's VS debut

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall’s debut single becomes a part of Kylie Jenner’s major runway moment

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Web Desk
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Published October 20, 2026

JADE reacts as ‘Angel of My Dreams plays during Kylie Jenners VS debut
JADE reacts as ‘Angel of My Dreams' plays during Kylie Jenner's VS debut

Jade Thirlwall may have been enjoying an ordinary subway ride, but her debut single was having a very extraordinary moment on one of fashion’s biggest stages.

The former Little Mix star can’t believe her song, Angel of My Dreams, becomes a part of Kylie Jenner’s major runway moment.

The singer was left with a moment worth celebrating as her track was played during the Kardashians star’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner gets sweet shout-out from Kendall after VS debut

She took to social media to share her reaction in the most relatable way.

In a selfie video seemingly filmed aboard a subway train, the 33-year-old recorded herself casually looking around as her song played in the background.

Over the clip, she added a caption that perfectly captured the surreal feeling of the moment.

“Nobody on this tube knows that my debut single was playing while Kylie Jenner wore the fantasy bra at the VS fashion show,” the text read.

The Love Me Like You vocalist also tagged Kylie in the caption, adding a sweet “love u” to the beauty mogul.

The unexpected pairing marked a special moment for JADE, who launched her solo career after finding global success as a member of Little Mix. 

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid keeps Barbara Palvin hyped up after Victoria's Secret show

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