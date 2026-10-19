Kylie Jenner finally makes Victoria’s Secret runway debut

Kylie Jenner just added another glamorous milestone to her fashion journey.

The Kardashians star finally earned her angle wings as she made a dazzling debut at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in million dollars fantasy bra.

Over the weekend, the beauty mogul surprised audiences as she stepped onto the iconic runway in a dazzling, diamond-encrusted lingerie look.

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha excites fans with stunning wedding photos

With dramatic angel wings, sparkling jewels, and all eyes on her, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum turned her first-ever appearance at the show into one of the evening’s biggest highlights.

Notably, Kylie, 29, made her runway debut on Sunday, October 18, in Los Angeles, wearing Victoria’s Secret’s iconic Fantasy Bra, valued at a staggering $50 million.

The extravagant piece featured 4,410 natural diamonds surrounding a spectacular 75.54-carat yellow diamond.

She paired the show-stopping bra with a shimmering silver thong, a gauzy white mini skirt, transparent heels, and oversized white feathered angel wings.

Adding to the excitement, the KHY founder had a cheering section of her own in the audience. Her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were among those watching her special moment from the front row.

She appeared on the stage after Gigi Hadid’s younger sister Bella Hadid opened the runway show in a floral-inspired look.

Moreover country singer Megan Moroney opened the evening’s performances, while Tate McRae, KATSEYE, and Megan Thee Stallion brought their own energy to the runway throughout the show.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse can't hide pride as wife Barbara Palvin returns to runway