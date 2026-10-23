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Gigi Hadid pays tribute to Victoria's Secret team with sweet message

Gigi Hadid shares magical new photos from her latest fashion show appearance

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Web Desk
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Published October 23, 2026

Gigi Hadid pays tribute to Victoria’s Secret team with sweet message
Gigi Hadid pays tribute to Victoria’s Secret team with sweet message

Gigi Hadid is giving credit where it is due, turning the spotlight away from the runway and towards the people who helped make her dream a dazzling reality.

The supermodel took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message of gratitude, accompanied by a carousel of photographs featuring her runway moments, playful backstage glimpse and an almost otherworldly image.

“All my love to every hand and heart that works to make this dream a reality. YOU are our angels !!!!” she wrote in the caption, thanking the teams behind the show, including Victoria’s Secret stylist Adam Selman, fashion editor Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, hairstylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath, among others.

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid keeps Barbara Palvin hyped up after Victoria's Secret show

The series of photos opened with Bella Hadid’s elder sister confidently walking the runway in her enormous, glittering wings.

Another slide showed her sharing a playful moment with performer Tate McRae. The montage also included a full-length view of her look, along with a close-up of her spectacular wings backstage as she prepared to take the stage.

The final photograph offered a particularly magical visual. Captured from behind, the image showed the proud mom of one in her floor-length drape and towering wings, while the reflection on the glossy floor appeared almost like rippling water.

The effect made it look as though she was a winged fairy walking across a shimmering lake.

“THANK YOU,” she added with a series of arrow across heart emojis, acknowledging the many people whose work often remains behind the scenes.

READ MORE: Victoria's Secret Angels Gigi Hadid, Barabara Palvin bond over motherhood

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