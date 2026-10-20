Gigi Hadid keeps Barbara Palvin hyped up after Victoria’s Secret show

Gigi Hadid can’t stop adoring her fellow model and new mom Barbara Palvin.

Six weeks after giving birth to her first child, a baby girl named Sylvie, Palvin returned to Victoria’s Secret fashion show on Sunday, October 18.

On Monday, October 19, she took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures, including a stunning snap of herself posing alongside Hadid in their Victoria’s Secret looks.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse posts wife Barbara Palvin's runway video from own camera roll

The models smiled for the camera in sparkling outfits from the lingerie brand, with Palvin thanking the team behind her special look in the caption.

Hadid, who is also a mom, joined the conversation by leaving a warm comment on Palvin’s post, giving fans a glimpse of the affection between the two models.

“SUPER MAMA,” she wrote with a heart on fire emoji.

During the event the two also exchanged “hottest mama” remarks with each other in a behind the scene video.

For the unversed, Hadid welcomed her daughter, Khai, with her then-boyfriend, One Direction star Zayn Malik, in September 2020.

A year prior, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show went on a 3-year hiatus, which meant that Hadid did not have to walk the runway so soon after giving birth .

Meanwhile, Palvin welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Sylvie, with her husband on September 7.

Sprouse, who tied the knot with Palvin in 2023, was there front and centre to cheer her on at Sunday’s show.

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