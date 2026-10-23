Jennifer Lopez 'new' love interest: Brett Goldstein, bodyguard or?

Jennifer Lopez may be living out her own version of The Bodyguard — and fans are seeing it!

The singer and actress, 57, has sparked romance rumours after being spotted getting cozy with her handsome, silver-haired bodyguard during recent public appearances, including Milan Fashion Week.

In one photo, Lopez holds his hand while stepping out of an SUV; in another, he gently guides her through a crowd with a hand on her back.

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Just another day at work? Not according to Closer magazine. As per the claim, the pair’s relationship may be getting more personal.

“One of Jen’s love languages is acts of service, so having a man protecting her, whether he’s on the payroll or not, is very attractive to her,” an insider said.

The source added that the bodyguard has worked for Lopez for some time, but their closeness has reportedly increased recently.

“People are joking this is her Whitney/Kevin Costner moment, and it doesn’t seem far from the truth.”

Fans have also joined the speculation, with one commenting, “Marry your bodyguard @JLo that’s your man right there.”

Lopez has been publicly single since her split from Ben Affleck in August 2024, although there is no confirmation that she and her bodyguard are romantically involved.

According to the outlet’s source, however, the possibility of a relationship isn’t far-fetched.

“And it’s definitely not out of the realm of possibilities that she could seriously date him. She’s a hardcore romantic, and she’s never ruled a man out based on what he does for a living or how much money he makes.”

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The Atlas star has previously dated people who worked alongside her, including former backup dancer Cris Judd, whom she married in 2001.

For now, the mystery man’s job description remains bodyguard — not boyfriend.