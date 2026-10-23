Meghan on Thomas Markle 'sickening' crime: 'I protect Archie, Lilibet'

Meghan Markle on Thomas Markle 'sickening' crime: 'I protect Archie, Lilibet'

Meghan Markle did not hesitate to come forward and condemn the alleged crime committed by his father, Thomas Markle.

It has been reported by The Sun that Thomas Jr. claimed to have found disturbing content related to child pornography on the electronic devices at his father's home in the Philippines.

Thomas is being investigated for alleged possession of child pornography, as per the report.

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Now, reacting to the shocking news, Meghan released an official statement in which she also revealed the reason for keeping Archie and Lilibet away from her father.

She said, "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.

"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.

"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.

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"I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.

"Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."

It is important to note that Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, denied the allegations made by Thomas Jr.

He claimed that his brother was 'destroying' their father after when the "cash from my dad was cut off."