Rebel Wilson faces fresh delay over ‘The Deb’ legal fight

Rebel Wilson’s courtroom battle over The Deb is facing another delay, with her lawyer’s breast cancer diagnosis forcing both sides to reconsider their trial schedule.

In a filing submitted on October 21, Wilson’s lead attorney, Allyson K. Thompson, requested that the trial — currently scheduled for January 19, 2027 — be postponed by more than two months.

The parties are proposing March 22, 2027, or a later date agreed upon with the court.

The 24-page application, reported by Deadline, explains the reason for the request.

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"Counsel for Ms Wilson, Ms Allyson Thompson, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer," the filing states.

It adds: "Ms Thompson has been placed on a medical leave for surgery from 30 November 2026, through 4 January 2027, and is currently working reduced hours due to side effects of the disease."

According to the document, lawyers on both sides discussed the situation during a scheduled call on October 16 and reached an initial agreement to move the trial.

"During the call, the parties agreed in principle to continue the trial to 22 March 2027, or a later date mutually acceptable to the parties and the Court."

The dispute between Wilson, who directed The Deb, and producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden has been lengthy and complicated.

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The latest request means the January courtroom showdown is unlikely to go ahead as planned, although the proposed new date still requires the court’s approval.

The development comes after Wilson received positive reviews at the Toronto Film Festival for her latest project, Girl Group.