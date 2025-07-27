Rebel Wilson suffers another unimaginable loss

Rebel Wilson breaks silence on another devastating family loss

Rebel Wilson has been hit with another devastating family loss just months after mourning the death of her beloved father.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, July 27, the 45-year-old Australian actress and comedian shared a reel to announce the loss of her grandmother, who passed away at the age of 95 this weekend.

The post has a montage of photographs that showed many pictures of her grandmother and family.

Wilson also added a lengthy caption under her post that read, “Goodbye to my incredible Grandma Gar - the BEST grandmother ever [crying emoji] she passed away at 95 years old.”

She added, “Her favourite movie was The Wizard of Oz because when she was a young girl she was banned by her father from seeing it for being “naughty” but years later finally got to watch it.”

The Pitch Perfect star added, “She used to keep a scrapbook of news clippings of my career because she was so proud and even last night was telling paramedics about me as she was being taken to hospital - recounting her glorious holiday on the Queen Mary that I had given her as a present when I had started making it big in Hollywood.”

Wilson’s grandmother took her and her mother to America when she was 11 years old and “it was one of the best weeks of my entire life,” she admitted. “We took her on SPACE MOUNTAIN at Disneyland, saying, “it’s not that scary, Gar!” and she screamed the entire way down, holding on for dear life.”

“She leaves behind an incredible legacy. She had a hair salon back in the day when few women owned businesses,” The Hustle alum noted.

“She endured so much in her life and was always so kind and sweet. To me she is a Queen and I proudly carry her royal name of Elizabeth. Love you Gar and love to all my family at this very sad time,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that this tragic news came just months after Rebel Wilson's father passed away in December 2024 at the age of 97.