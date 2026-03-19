Rebel Wilson breaks silence on The Deb drama and refuses to back down

Rebel Wilson finally opened up about the legal drama which is around her film The Deb and she made it very clear that she is not backing down.

On March 17, the actress shared a series of posts on Instagram, saying that she “won’t be silenced” and is ready to speak in court.

Rebel called the film her passion project and shared that she wanted to stay quiet until the right time but things got too intense now.

“Regarding the lawsuits and drama associated with my film THE DEB … well there’s a lot to say!” the star wrote.

The Pitch Perfect actress explained that she faced an “absolute bombardment” from “heavily paid crisis PR firms,” which made it hard for her to stay silent.

Rebel, however, also repeated her claims of “dodgy behaviour” and said that “very powerful people” might be trying to shut her down.

The case is about producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden, who have filed a defamation lawsuit against her in US.

The issue reportedly started from some creative issues and later turned into serious legal fight.

Rebel’s team says she denies all the claims and is ready to fight her case in court.