Why Meghan hid truth about father but exposed royals over Archie?

Meghan Markle's alleged double standard may be questioned after she had no hesitation in exposing an alleged private query from within the royal family about Archie's skin tone in her bombshell Oprah interview, yet chose to remain completely silent about her own father Thomas Markle's alleged disturbing past.

Meghan's latest confession has opened a new Pandora's box and raised questions about her image as a champion who promises to raise her voice against all injustices, even if they concern Harry's family.

But when it came to her own estranged father, that same outspokenness appeared to disappear. She never discussed it in any interview or chat and kept it hidden for as long as she could.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's father breaks silence as 'sick lies' take toll

However, she was quick to paint the royals in a damaging light over a private tea-table conversation.

The Duchess of Sussex has now admitted that she was informed about "disturbing allegations" about her estranged father in 2018.

In a statement, Meghan said a letter containing allegations against Thomas Markle was sent to the Metropolitan Police that year and was subsequently shared with her.

Her comments come after reports that images of child sexual abuse allegedly belonging to her father had been found at his former home in the Philippines, which she said were "deeply" distressing.

It is important to mention here that while the racism allegations against the royals were never proved to be correct, the investigation is still underway regarding Meghan's estranged father's alleged crime.

It is also a fact that Meghan's Oprah interview was centered around her and Prince Harry's shocking exit from the royal family, with the Duchess simply responding to questions asked by the host about her reasons and decision to step back from royal life.

Meghan had cut off all ties with her dad after marrying Harry, and she did not return to him even after several emotional appeals from the accused.

It has sparked a new and inspiring debate about accountability.

The Duchess said she did not hesitate to act to protect the community, yet some are now asking why that same tell-all honesty was not shown earlier, and why one private conversation about Archie was shared with the world, while her own family's deeply troubling allegations were kept private for years.

Meghan has always loved to be called a champion of children's issues and women's suffering and has promised to give a voice to people who suffer and face injustice in society.

READ MORE: Meghan on Thomas Markle 'sickening' crime: 'I protect Archie, Lilibet'