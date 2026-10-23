Adele sparks comeback album speculations with new move amid hiatus

While some fans believe Adele’s brief YouTube name change was an attempt to avoid confusion with rising singer Adéla, others are convinced the move could hint at something much bigger.

Is the queen of heartbreak is returning with a brand-new album?

The speculation erupted after the Set Fire to the Rain hitmaker’s YouTube profile briefly displayed her full name, Adele Adkins, before switching back to simply “Adele” on Thursday, October 22.

READ MORE: Adele changes name to avoid confusions with Adéla?

Although the change offered no official confirmation of new music, it was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many wondering whether she was quietly preparing to launch her next musical era.

For fans who have spent years waiting for new music, even the smallest change to her online presence has become a potential clue.

And with her last studio album, 30, released in November 2021, anticipation for her next chapter remains high.

“oh that self titled album is coming,” one fan speculated, imagining that the Skyfall songstress could be preparing to release an album named after herself.

Another enthusiastically declared, “MOTHER IS COMING!!”

The excitement continued, with one fan writing, “Adele using her full name on YouTube has me curious if something big is coming.”

“SHES MESSING WITH US,” another posted, while a particularly impatient fan asked, “DOES OUR SUFFERING FINALLY COME TO AN END??!!??”

The reactions capture the hope surrounding the Grammy winner’s possible return after she stepped away from performing following the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency in November 2024.

Adele had previously said she wanted a break after spending years immersed in music and public life.

Now, the brief profile switch has given fans a new reason to wonder whether that break could eventually give way to a comeback.

READ MORE: Adele breaks internet with new album update after five years: '35'