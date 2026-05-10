Adele breaks internet with new album update after five years: '35'

Adele stopped fans in their tracks with the announcement they have been waiting to get, for years, as a post from the singer went viral on social media.

The post showed the 38-year-old British music icon announcing a brand new album titled, 35, with the caption, "Now that you will get new music from me, will you finally leave me alone?"

The post wreaked havoc on social media with fans holding their breaths in anticipation, however, the announcement also sparked suspicion among fans - given the Skyfall hitmaker's retirement from music at present.

Fans quickly double-checked on Instagram, and indeed the Grammy winner had not posted such an update.

The Set Fire to the Rain songstress is still in her hiatus mode which she planned after concluding her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, back in November 2024.

The excitement on social media quickly turned into sadness as fans reacted to the fact-check, writing, "Adele, do you see that? People really want you back with new music queen," and "No, we won't leave you alone."

A third chimed in, "No more teasing, dude."

While social media experienced a surge of excitement, and then disappointment, Adele has not reacted to the rumours.