Kim Kardashian says Lewis Hamilton is her 'perfect match'

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton reportedly began dating in early February 2026.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, saying that she is 'really happy,' and their romance is going from strength to strength.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton reportedly began dating in early February 2026.

Speaking at a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim appeared shy as she revealed that she has someone special in her life who meets every requirement on her famously demanding relationship checklist.

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The star discussed a list of more than 50 qualities she wanted in her ideal partner, before suggesting she had finally found someone who fulfilled them all, while speaking to comedian Nikki Glaser, 42, on the set of their film The Fifth Wheel.

When producers pressed her to reveal more about the mystery man, Kim said: 'Oh, you guys are really trying to get this out of me.'

She added: 'Let me just say this, I am just really, really happy. That's all I'll say for now.'

Lewis – who has previously been linked romantically with singer Nicole Scherzinger, 48, and actress Sofía Vergara, 54 – and Kim had known each other for several years prior to their relationship.

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