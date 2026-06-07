Kim Kardashian cheers on Lewis Hamilton amid growing romance

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton just added another chapter to what’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of the year.

The reality star and business mogul made a stylish appearance at the Monaco Grand Pix weekend, stepping into the Formula 1 spotlight alongside sister Khloe Kardashian as they supported the seven-time world champion.

For her first-ever paddock appearance, Kim, 45, embraced race-day glamour in a black lace bodysuit paired with fitted jeans and sleek kitten heels, while Khloe kept things effortlessly chic in all-black look.

The outing comes months after romance rumours first linked Kim and Lewis in January. And if fans needed another clue that things are getting serious, Kim recently gave followers a glimpse into their relationship with a hilarious social media moment.

In a photo carousel shared on Instagram, Lewis was behind the cameras when Kim nearly toppled off her bike while attempting to snap a selfie during a ride through New York City. The unexpected wobble – complete with a scream for Kim – instantly became a fan favourite.

Despite becoming more comfortable sharing moments together, Kim has previously admitted that returning to the dating world was not exactly easy.

"You get really comfortable the longer you're single,” she said during a November episode of The Kardashians.

"The thought of you sharing a bed or your TV shows with someone else becomes less and less appealing because you get set in your ways."

Still, she never closed the door on love.

"I’m the biggest hopeless romantic,” she added. “When the right person comes along, I’ll be so ready and everything will be fine."

Judging by Monaco weekend, fans are convinced that person may have already arrived.