Piers Morgan accused of 'deliberate' plot against Meghan Markle

Has Meghan Markle been right all along about a plot involving the UK press? Her supporters certainly believe so, as they have strongly criticised the UK media and several journalists, including Piers Morgan, for misusing her estrangement from Thomas Markle to target the Duchess.

The Duchess of Sussex's well-wishers called it an intentional plan of UK media to sabotage Meghan by portraying his father as an innocent old grandfather who was forcefully kept distant from his grandkids.

For the unversed, Archie and Lilibet's grandpa has been accused of keeping possession of child pornography by his son Thomas Markle Jr.

READ MORE: Meghan on Thomas Markle 'sickening' crime: 'I protect Archie, Lilibet'

Soon after the shocking revelation, Meghan's fans recalled the times when UK press, including some royal commentators, dubbed the Duchess heartless for not being in touch with her father.

A fan wrote on X, "There was a deliberate plan by UK media - led by Piers Morgan, Dan Wootton, Caroline Graham and in which ALL "royal commentators" from Dickie Arbiter to Tom Sykes took part-to turn Thomas Markle into a saintly cudgel to attack Meghan.

"Now Thomas has imploded, media quo vadis?"

In a detailed statement, Meghan also addressed the child pornography allegations against her father.

She revealed that in 2018 a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection to her containing disturbing information.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's father breaks silence as 'sick lies' take toll

After years, it has now come to light. Meghan also hit back at "media publications’ distortion over the years" and shared the only reason she kept herself and the Sussexes' kids away from Thomas Markle.

Meghan's supporters proudly hail her as the ultimate 'Underdog Duchess', pointing to the relentless and brutally negative tabloid coverage she faced, unlike any other royal, which only highlighted her resilience and cemented her image as a brave woman standing up for herself against the press.