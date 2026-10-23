Meghan Markle joining Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen’ season 3?

Netflix’s The Gentlemen is now coming back with some really big names joining the cast.

Robert Carlyle, Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood are all set to appear in this new season as filming is in the works.

Carlyle, however, is best known for playing Begbie in Trainspotting meanwhile, Bloom and Wood won fans all over the world with their roles in The Lord of the Rings films.

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They will be joined by Dexter Fletcher, Bruna Marquezine, Ed Speleers, Saffron Burrows and Bugzy Malone.

Fans will also see familiar faces again as well, which include Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Vinnie Jones.

The story, moreover, will follow Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass as they try to build a casino in the Middle East. It sounds like big plan but their new business can also bring them into some serious danger.

Director Guy Ritchie is excited to return to the story as he said that the world of the show has grown and he wants to take it even further this time.

Filming has started in Morocco while the cast has also been spotted working in London.

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Whereas, the new season came after reports suggested that Meghan Markle talked to the team about a possible role. Some reports claimed she felt hurt by the attention around the story.

Her name, meanwhile, didn’t appear anywhere on the confirmed cast list.