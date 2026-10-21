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Daniel Ings confirms 'The Gentlemen' exit amid Meghan Markle casting buzz

The actor has confirmed that he is leaving the show after two hugely popular installments

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 21, 2026

Daniel also revealed that the writer Guy Ritchie removed some of the humour from his character
Daniel also revealed that the writer Guy Ritchie removed some of the 'humour' from his character

The The Gentlemen star Daniel Ings has revealed that he will not be returning for the third series of the Netflix show. 

The actor, 40, has confirmed that he is leaving the show after two hugely popular installments.

Speaking to HATC Magazine, Daniel also revealed that the writer Guy Ritchie removed some of the 'humour' from his character in the second series, but emphasised that he still loved playing Freddy.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle faces new row as King Charles plots stern action

Speaking to HATC Magazine he said: 'I'm not in the next one. So that's a fun sense of closure.

'I kind of see it as closure for the character in a way; it just ends as this wild, broken, crazy, you know. I don't know, probably mumbling into the ether somewhere in the British countryside.'

'I absolutely loved playing Freddy. When that storyline was presented to me for series two, he was written almost as a completely different character. And part of that was that I think Guy wanted to move away from the humour of it.

'He sat me down on my first day on the second series and was like, we went too far with the humour; we got to pull it back. So that was part of it, it was really interesting to kind of thread that needle.'

The cast of The Gentlemen reunited to film series three on Monday – but there was no sign of the Duchess of Sussex on set.

In August, it was reported Meghan Markle was in preliminary talks over a possible role in the third series of the Netflix crime drama.

Meghan, 45, is reportedly determined to return to acting while continuing to run her As Ever business. 

READ MORE: 'Star Wars: Starfighter' begins production, cast revealed

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