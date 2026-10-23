King Charles and Pope Leo make history with landmark move to unite two churches

Pope Leo XIV has accepted a historic honorary title from St George’s Chapel at Windsor as a gesture of friendship between the Roman Catholic Church and the Church of England.

With King Charles’ approval, the Dean and Canons of Windsor confirmed that the pontiff has become Papal Confrater of the College of St George.

Announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday, the appointment represents a notable step in relations between the two churches, which have been separated for almost 500 years following King Henry VIII’s break with Rome.

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The Palace said the honour was a “visible sign of spiritual fellowship, ecumenical friendship and Christian fraternity.”

It also reflects the mutual respect between King Charles and Pope Leo, who have both expressed a desire to strengthen the bonds that unite Christians across different traditions.

With the Pope’s approval, the Archpriest of the Papal Basilica and the Abbot of St Paul’s Outside the Walls welcomed Charles as Royal Confrater of the Abbey.

To commemorate the connection, especially commissioned chairs have been created for both sites.

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The chair presented to the King has been placed beside the monastic stalls at St Paul’s Outside the Walls, while a corresponding chair for Pope Leo will be unveiled at St George’s Chapel in due course.

The Palace said the appointments highlight the “deep mutual esteem” between the King and the pontiff, as well as their shared desire to foster Christian unity.