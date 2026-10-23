King Charles sends positive message with uplifting royal engagement

King Charles is brushing aside a wave of false health claims by celebrating classical music.

On Friday, the monarch welcomed two celebrated figures from the world to Windsor Castle, presenting Dame Sarah Connolly and pianist Kathryn Stott with The King’s Medal for Music during private audiences.

The presentations recognised the pair’s outstanding contributions to British music, celebrating careers that have enriched the country’s cultural life and inspired aspiring performers.

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Dame Sarah received the medal for 2023, while Kathryn was honoured for 2024.

Sarah is one of Britain’s leading mezzo-sopranos, acclaimed for her performances on the opera and concert stages.

Kathryn, meanwhile, is an internationally respected pianist who spent 46 years performing professionally before retiring from the stage in 2024.

She now teaches young musicians at the Royal Northern College of Music.

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