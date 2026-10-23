Callum Turner gets his shot at becoming next James Bond 007

The wait to find the next James Bond could soon be over as Callum Turner is now one step closer to the famous role.

The actor has reportedly started his screen tests, giving him a chance to impress the people who will decide who plays the world’s best known spy next.

Turner, who appeared in the Fantastic Beasts films, arrived at Bray Studios in Berkshire on Friday for his audition as he is among the actors who are in the line to take over from Daniel Craig, the real Bond whose story ended with the 2021 film No Time to Die.

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But Turner, however, is not the only actor hoping to get the role. Jack Lowden, who is known for Slow Horses and Josh O’Connor, who starred in The Crown, are also in the race.

Whereas other actors also reached the final stage as well but the full list has not been confirmed.

A source said the next few days would be interesting as the team moves closer to making its choice.

The new film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune. Producer Amy Pascal has also said the team is taking its time because replacing Craig is not an easy job.

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If the new actor is chosen by the end of this year, filming could begin in 2027. Until then, fans will have to wait to learn who will become the next 007.