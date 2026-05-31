James Bond set for major comeback under ambitious new plans





James Bond could be moving into a new phase, with reports saying Amazon is thinking about plans that may include two versions of the famous spy.

A new Bond film is already in works, with director Denis Villeneuve attached to lead planned three film run.

The studio is also looking for a younger actor in his thirties to play Bond after Daniel Craig.

Alongside the films, there are reports that Amazon is also considering a TV series linked to the video game 007 First Light.

The game follows a younger Bond in his early MI6 days before he becomes 007.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but sources say different ideas are being discussed to expand the Bond world beyond just movies.

For now, the focus is on finalising the next film before any other projects move forward.

If it happens, fans could see Bond in both films and TV for the first time, which would be a big change for the long rerunning series.