Noel Gallagher explains the most rockstar thing about himself

Noel Gallagher was so blown away after meeting Matthew McConaughey that he gave the Hollywood star a rather unusual place of honour: his front window.

The Oasis rocker, 59, revealed the bizarre tribute during an October 23 appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date, explaining that he bought a life-size cardboard cutout of the actor after meeting him at a friend’s wedding.

“I had [a cardboard cutout] of Matthew McConaughey in my front window for a while,” Gallagher said.

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“I met him at a friend’s wedding. I’ve never met anyone like him. I bought a life-size cardboard cutout and put it in the front window for a month.”

That’s one way to make sure a memorable meeting doesn’t end when the party does.

Gallagher was equally unfiltered when the conversation turned to food. Asked whether he liked chicken nuggets, he replied, “Who doesn’t?” When Dimoldenberg pointed out that vegetarians avoid them, he shot back, “F--k those guys.”

Vegans received even less sympathy, with Gallagher calling them “Worse” and claiming they had “No stamina.”

The musician also revealed that he sometimes wears two pairs of underwear onstage to “stop leaks” — hardly the glamorous rock-star secret fans might expect.

When asked what made him a rock star, Gallagher needed no time to think.

“The fact that I am one.”

The interview comes after Oasis reunited for its Live ‘25 tour, with Gallagher and brother Liam performing together for the first time since the band split in 2009.

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The group has since announced 38 additional shows for 2027.

With a cardboard McConaughey in his window and absolutely no shortage of opinions, Gallagher clearly hasn’t lost his knack for entertaining people.