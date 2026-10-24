RAYE celebrates new victory with grateful message

Raye, whose real name is Rachel Agatha Keen, is celebrating a major career milestone with her second studio album, This Music May Contain Hope.

The British singer-songwriter earned the 2026 Mercury Prize Album of the Year accolade for her latest album.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, October 23, she reflected on how far she has come from the days when she was told that nobody would care if she released an album.

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“To believe I was once burdened with the narrative ‘no one would care if I released an album’ to THIS… THE MERCURY PRIZE[trophy and crying emoji],” the record producer wrote in the captioned alongside a selfie of herself with the latest award. “I couldn’t sleep last night just heart filled with gratitude.”

Raye, 29, took home the prestigious award, along with the £25,000 cash prize, at a ceremony held at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Thursday, October 22.

The shortlist featured an impressive range of artists, including Sir Paul McCartney, Olivia Dean, JADE, Dave, Florence + The Machine, Suede and Nia Archives.

“Art is subjective, every artist last night was so deserving of this award,” the Escapism hitmaker continued. “& Being able to even create an album is a privilege I will never take for granted. Though this music may not be everyone’s cup of tea, I can confirm that album of was created with so much HEART (and so many hearts) [three real heart emoji].”

She also paid tribute to the extensive team behind the album, writing, “Thank you to all 317 humans, musicians, engineers, my band, Hans Zimmer, Al Green, my sisters, my grandparents and my late Swiss grandad Hans who leaves me his last beautiful voice note on the start of life boat.”

At the ceremony, the Worth It songstress received the Mercury Prize trophy before performing I Hate The Way I Look Today, a track from her winning album, to a standing ovation.

Her victory marked her first win at the awards, following her previous album, My 21st Century Blues, being shortlisted in 2023.

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