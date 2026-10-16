RAYE turns ticketing nightmare into seven wonders show with new strategy

Raye is rewriting the rules with an ambitious plan to protect genuine fans.

In a bid to combat ticket scalpers and turn her recent ticketing nightmare into a new musical chapter, the Escapism hitmaker is taking This Symphony May Contain Hope on a global journey across seven countries.

On Thursday, October 15, the Grammy-winning British singer announced This Symphony May Contain Hope. Live From Seven World Wonders, sharing the exciting news with fans on social media.

READ MORE: Raye reveals 1.8 million sign-ups as AI bots disrupt one-day concert presale

“THESE SEVEN SYMPHONIES MAY CONTAIN HOPE,” she captioned the post, alongside a series of emojis.

In the accompanying carousel, Raye, whose real name is Rachel Agatha Keen, revealed that the project had been nearly a year in the making before addressing the ticketing controversy surrounding her upcoming Royal Albert Hall concert in London.

“After what we learned with the Royal Albert Hall sign-up, we're working on a new sign-up process designed to better verify genuine fans, prevent fake registrations and make it harder for scalpers to get their hands on tickets,” she explained.

“We'll share all details and open sign-ups for the 6 new shows on December 10th. I'm soo00000 excited, Lots of love, Raye x,” the Worth It songstress added.

The announcement comes after the Royal Albert Hall registration process attracted approximately 1.8 million sign-ups for just 5,000 seats, raising concerns about fake registrations and ticket touting.

The R&B star’s latest move signals an effort to address those challenges before registrations open for her international performances.

The seven-country project will span the United Kingdom, Italy, China, Switzerland, the United States, Australia and Ghana.

The shows will feature This Music May Contain Hope performed in full, accompanied by RAYE's band, The Heritage Orchestra and the Flames Collective.

While the singer has yet to reveal the cities, venues or exact performance dates, further details and sign-ups for the six additional shows are scheduled for December 10.

Meanwhile, RAYE's Royal Albert Hall performance remains scheduled for October 23.

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