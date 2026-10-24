Sydney Sweeney’s latest ad campaign divides internet

Sydney Sweeney’s latest lingerie campaign was supposed to bring some holiday cheer — but instead, it has sparked a heated debate over her choice of nostalgic movie characters.

The Euphoria actress, 29, shared an Instagram video on October 21 promoting the upcoming holiday collection for her underwear brand, Syrn.

The 30-second clip mixed festive movie references with lingerie shots, but some viewers took issue with the characters featured.

Read More: All the times Sydney Sweeney found herself in hot waters

The video opens with Sweeney dressed as Kevin McCallister from Home Alone, before she appears as Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

She later models lace underwear inspired by The Corpse Bride and White Christmas.

The Cindy Lou Who look proved particularly divisive, with critics arguing that the character is a child in the original story.

"Cindy Lou is a child come on," one commenter wrote alongside a crying emoji.

Another added, "Hey so those are children!"

Taylor Momsen, who played Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film, was just seven during filming, while Macaulay Culkin was nine when he starred in the 1990 Home Alone.

Not everyone agreed with the backlash, however.

Some fans defended Sweeney, pointing out that she wore the character-inspired outfits separately from the lingerie looks rather than appearing in underwear while portraying the young characters.

The campaign adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding Sweeney’s advertising work.

Read More: Sydney Sweeney shares how ‘Euphoria' boosted body confidence

Her previous ads for sports trading app Novig drew criticism from people who felt they sexualized women’s sports.

She later doubled down with another topless campaign for the brand.

This time, the debate is less about how much skin Sweeney showed and more about the nostalgic references she chose.