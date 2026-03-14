 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney shares how ‘Euphoria' boosted body confidence

Sydney Sweeney is glad she never changed her body

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 14, 2026

Sydney Sweeney shares how ‘Euphoria boosted body confidence
Sydney Sweeney shares how ‘Euphoria' boosted body confidence

Actress Sydney Sweeney opened up about her struggles with body confidence and how her role in Euphoria helped her see herself differently.

The 28 year old star shared that she felt uncomfortable about her body while growing up.

Sydney said she got a larger chest at a very young age and it made her feel awkward in school.

In fact, she revealed she was already wearing a 32DD bra size in sixth grade, which made her want to hide her body instead of showing it.

For many years, the actress did not feel confident in the clothes she wore said as she she often wished she could make her chest smaller and even thought about getting a breast reduction when she was younger.

Things started to change when she started playing Cassie in Euphoria.

The role helped her slowly feel more comfortable with herself as the star explained that the experience made her realise that confidence can be powerful and that people should feel good in their own bodies.

The Housemaid star’s struggles also inspired her to start her own lingerie brand called Syrn where Sydney shared that she had trouble finding bras that felt comfortable and supportive, so she wanted to create something better.

Today, Sweeney is glad she never changed her body and hopes other women learn to feel confident in their own skin.

Dolly Parton makes rare comment about her health after Carl Dean's death
Dolly Parton makes rare comment about her health after Carl Dean's death
Harry Styles shocks fans with latest move ahead of 'Saturday Night Live'
Harry Styles shocks fans with latest move ahead of 'Saturday Night Live'
Doja Cat gets real about Borderline Personality Disorder in candid TikTok
Doja Cat gets real about Borderline Personality Disorder in candid TikTok
Mariah Carey celebrates third nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Mariah Carey celebrates third nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian daughter North debuts bold new nail art
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian daughter North debuts bold new nail art
Junior Andre shares first look from debut film 'Finding My Voice'
Junior Andre shares first look from debut film 'Finding My Voice'
Who did Chaz Bono marry?
Who did Chaz Bono marry?
Zayn Malik drops preview of upcoming single ‘Sideways'?
Zayn Malik drops preview of upcoming single ‘Sideways'?