Sydney Sweeney shares how ‘Euphoria' boosted body confidence

Actress Sydney Sweeney opened up about her struggles with body confidence and how her role in Euphoria helped her see herself differently.



The 28 year old star shared that she felt uncomfortable about her body while growing up.

Sydney said she got a larger chest at a very young age and it made her feel awkward in school.

In fact, she revealed she was already wearing a 32DD bra size in sixth grade, which made her want to hide her body instead of showing it.

For many years, the actress did not feel confident in the clothes she wore said as she she often wished she could make her chest smaller and even thought about getting a breast reduction when she was younger.

Things started to change when she started playing Cassie in Euphoria.

The role helped her slowly feel more comfortable with herself as the star explained that the experience made her realise that confidence can be powerful and that people should feel good in their own bodies.

The Housemaid star’s struggles also inspired her to start her own lingerie brand called Syrn where Sydney shared that she had trouble finding bras that felt comfortable and supportive, so she wanted to create something better.

Today, Sweeney is glad she never changed her body and hopes other women learn to feel confident in their own skin.