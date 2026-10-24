Prince William takes swipe at Prince Harry during Graham Norton show

Prince William’s surprise appearance at The Graham Norton Show has drawn comparisons to his brother’s recent interview with GQ, where he had once again addressed the family rift.

The GQ interview had reportedly rubbed the wrong way for the royals for two major things: the timing and the undertones of a snub hurled at the royals.

Harry’s interview was released just hours after the royal family had welcomed Omani royals for the State Visit.

READ MORE: Prince Harry takes major U-turn in new statement after bombshell interview

It was also believed that Harry had taken a dig at his family once again, suggesting that he wanted a reconciliation but “some people don’t want it”.

While the royal family had not directly responded to Harry’s latest remarks, there is a sentiment that it has caused some ripples behind the scene. The Firm understandably has not been happy with how things had taken a turn.

Sources have claimed that Prince William has no intention of a reconciliation but a quite retaliation was apparently not off the cards.

“I’m rapidly trying to think about what I can say on television,” William said in response to a question about what he would have liked to be if he wasn’t meant to be King.

This could be a jibe at his estranged brother to think before he speaks as Harry had to release a statement after the interview to clarify that his comments were not directed at his brother or any other royal.

William had unexpectedly joined Robert Irwin, Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham for the upcoming Earthshot Prize to be held in Mumbai next month.

The response to William’s interview has been mostly positive. Some said that he was a “class act” and “looks like Diana”. There were also comments about how the late Princess Diana would be “so proud”.

“He’s making the Royal Family a lot more relatable and not so stuffy. Looks like he’s having fun too,” one user on IG said.

Another chimed in, “Who ever came up with this idea and also secured this booking needs a massive raise.”

READ MORE: Royal family takes decision for Sussexes as William chooses own path