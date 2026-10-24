Chelsea Handler makes awkward remark on Reese Witherspoon's photo

Chelsea Handler had an unexpected take on Reese Witherspoon’s latest family photo — and her birthday message for the actress’s son quickly got people talking.

Witherspoon celebrated Deacon Phillippe’s 23rd birthday on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt tribute alongside photos of the pair.

But it was Handler’s comment on the first slide that stole some of the attention.

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"Happy Birthday, Deacon," Handler wrote. "You two look like a couple in the first slide."

The photo shows Witherspoon leaning against her son’s shoulder on a beach.

It was an affectionate family moment — though Handler’s observation certainly took the birthday wishes in an unexpected direction.

Witherspoon’s own caption was considerably more sentimental as she reflected on Deacon’s arrival and the person he has become.

"Happy Birthday to my son Deacon, who is turning 23 today," Witherspoon wrote in her caption.

"The year you were born, there was a fire in LA. Raging all around us. Somehow that fire forged you."

She continued, "You were born into the light, you carry it inside you, and you help us see it in ourselves. I love you so much, so lucky to be your mom."

Deacon is Witherspoon’s son with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe. The former couple also share daughter Ava, 27, while Witherspoon has a younger son, Tennessee, 14, with ex Jim Toth.

Other stars kept their messages firmly in birthday territory. Gwyneth Paltrow called Deacon a "gorgeous boy," while Mindy Kaling wrote, "23!!! Happy birthday Deacon!"

Nina Dobrev, Kristin Chenoweth and Tara Strong also sent their wishes.

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Deacon has pursued music, releasing two albums and several singles, while also building an acting résumé that includes Never Have I Ever and Motorheads.