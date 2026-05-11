Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent celebrity fling gets attention again

Chelsea Handler is back in the headlines after her bold performance at The Roast of Kevin Hart brought attention to her past life in Hollywood, including her short romance with rapper 50 Cent.

The Netflix roast event quickly went viral and fans started revisiting old stories about Handler’s dating history.

One of the most talked about moments was her unexpected relationship with 50 Cent, which happened many years ago but is now trending again online again.

The two first met when 50 Cent appeared on her talk show Chelsea Lately and that guest appearance slowly turned into a short romance that surprised many people at the time because of their very different personalities and careers.

Handler later shared that 50 Cent showed interest after the show and kept reaching out with messages and gifts.

She, however, eventually agreed to spend time with him after watching him at one of her comedy shows.

The American actress and comedian often said that he was very different from what people assumed and even called him one of her favorite ex partners.

Their relationship only lasted only for a few months but it stayed famous because of how unusual it looked in Hollywood.

One story that fans still remember is Handler once buying a luxury car during that time after seeing his flashy lifestyle.

Now, years later, Chelsea’s roast appearance has brought the old romance back into public conversation once again.