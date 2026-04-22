Reese Witherspoon breaks silence after AI support controversy

Reese Witherspoon has broken her silence following a wave of criticism over her support for artificial intelligence, insisting that she is not being paid to promote the technology.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Morning Show star addressed the backlash that followed her recent "AI revolution" post, clarifying that her interest stems from being a "curious human" rather than a corporate spokesperson.

While acknowledging that her original comments certainly got people talking, she noted that her children are already learning about these tools and that she is seeing AI impact every sector of business, from "vibe coding" founders to traditional industries.

The Oscar-winning actress had previously sparked controversy by warning that women were 25 percent less likely to use AI than men, despite their jobs being three times more likely to be automated.

This prompted a fierce reaction from followers who raised concerns about intellectual property theft, the environmental impact of data centres, and the potential for computers to replace human creativity.

In her latest response, Witherspoon admitted these concerns are valid, stating she understands the worries regarding job security and the environment.

She also expressed her own reservations about the rise of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), making it clear she does not believe computers should ever replace humanity.

Despite the pushback, Witherspoon remains committed to her "learn along with me" approach, viewing the technological shift as an inevitability for the future of filmmaking.

She previously told Glamour that while people can lament the change, it is already here, though she believes physical manual building and human ingenuity will always remain the highest forms of art.

The actress even shared a few of the specific tools she currently uses, including AI Assistant, the search platform Perplexity, and the shopping agent Vetted AI, as part of her effort to stay educated.