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Kensington Palace makes announcement amid new ordeal: ‘thrive together'

Prince Willaim shares update on key issue just a day after Meghan Markle's father allegations surface

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Web Desk
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Published October 24, 2026

Kensington Palace makes announcement amid new ordeal: ‘thrive together’
Kensington Palace makes announcement amid new ordeal: ‘thrive together’

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a special update for the public as tensions simmer behind Palace walls for another controversy.

The Royal Family has been doing its best to stay away from the Sussex drama and avoid any clashes of diary events, noting how it could shift attention from the actual work.

In the latest turn of events, Meghan’s father has been in the headlines for serious allegations of child abuse. The matter is currently under investigation but the Duchess of Sussex had already made a statement expressing support for the victims.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's pal reveals why she kept silent on father's allegations

Despite the severity of the accusations, the royals have kept quiet, keeping any new controversy at bay.

As the attendance of the Princess of Wales in India next month remains unconfirmed, Palace shared a key update for Prince William’s Earthshot project.

“Introducing the 2026 Earthshot Prize Finalists to Protect and Restore Nature, who are making phenomenal efforts to ensure that by 2030, the natural world is growing and not shrinking,” the statement read.

“They are protecting vast ecosystems, and building a future where people and planet can thrive together.”

The carousel highlighted three finalists working to protecting iconic species and restoring nature for communities across Canada and the United States.

Bhutan ensuring water security and the Indigenous Desert Alliance safeguarding the rangers who are rangers caring for 270 million hectares of Australian desert, an area twice the size of Western Europe.

READ MORE: Prince William takes swipe at Prince Harry during Graham Norton show

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