Charli D’Amelio reveals how Beyoncé and Jay-Z surprised her

Charli D’Amelio has danced her way into celebrity circles, but one unexpected FaceTime call put her in the presence of music royalty — Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The TikTok star, 22, revealed that one of the power couple’s daughters was her first-ever celebrity fan.

The identity of the young admirer wasn’t disclosed, but the surprise guest appearance from her famous parents made the virtual meeting unforgettable.

Read More: Charli D'Amelio breaks silence on family feud: 'Can't trust a person'

“Someone had reached out because they wanted me to do a FaceTime call with their daughter,” D'Amelio told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published October 21.

“In the background is Beyoncé.”

Things got even more surreal when Beyoncé chimed in to remind her daughter not to monopolize Charli’s time.

“She's like, 'You know, just don't take all her time,'” Charli recalled. “And I'm like, 'You take as much time as you need. I'm here. Whatever.'”

Honestly, when Beyoncé is in the background, who’s checking the clock?

Jay-Z also wanted something to remember the moment, asking Charli for a photo. There was just one problem: she no longer has it.

“Jay-Z asked me for a photo, and I don't have it,” D'Amelio confessed. “But it does exist somewhere.”

The encounter wasn’t her only brush with music legends. Charli also recalled being completely starstruck ahead of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami.

“My first time being starstruck, I was at the Super Bowl. This was years ago,” she said.

Meeting dance icon Parris Goebel and her Royal Family crew made the experience even more special.

Read More: TikTok star Charli D'Amelio opens up on cyber-bullying and internet fame

Charli grew up watching Lopez’s performances and had followed the New Zealand dance group for years.

“I saw them. I've been watching them for years,” she said, adding, “if you're a dancer, you know.”