Olivia Rodrigo makes new historic record with number one album 'yspsfagsil'

Olivia Rodrigo aims for Album of the Year at Grammys with 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love'

Olivia Rodrigo has unlocked a new achievement with her latest released album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, after four months since it came out.

The 23-year-old pop superstar has now returned to the Billboard 200 chart with 75K units this week, reigning on number one.

The return makes Rodrigo's album the longest any album by a female artist has held the number one spot in 2026.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo makes shocking comeback with album 'yspsfagsil' on charts

Fans quickly flocked to social media to celebrate, and wrote, "that aoty is hers @Grammys," another predicted, "AOTY in the Grammys!"

A third chimed in, "YAY 4 months later and still high asf," and "longest charting album on billboard AND the most weekly streamed on spotify in 2026.. that’s AOTY !!!!!"

More cheered, "4 MONTHS LATER AND IT'S STILL AS RELEVANT AS EVERRR," and "Never left the top 5 since debut! Oh gaglivia."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo adds new feather to her cap with 'yspsfagsil' album