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Adela sheds light on fighting for creative freedom against label

Adela shares how she navigates disagreements with her music label

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 24, 2026

Adela sheds light on fighting for creative freedom against label
Adela sheds light on fighting for creative freedom against label

Adela embarked on the journey of her solo career with clear intention and a creative vision, after she left her bandmates who later formed KATSEYE.

The 22-year-old pop icon spoke about how she fights for that creative control even if it goes against the opinion her label has some times, in a new interview.

The Nicole Kidman hitmaker revealed that her now-hit Ain’t In LA was one of the songs she had to push her label to release it as a single.

“There are so many forces at play that pull you a thousand different directions when you’re an artist – and [your label] wants what’s best for you. It’s not like they’re evil, but they might pull you away from something really great. I think the people in my label didn’t necessarily resonate with it because they’re LA rich kids. No shade, but they are. And that’s what a lot of the music industry is,” Adela told British Vogue.

READ MORE: Adela drops major bombshell as 'PRIMA' kicks off records

The comments soon circulated all over social media, with fans writing, "Ain’t in LA was literally the perfect go," and "omg she clocked them w this gaggery MOTHER."

A third chimed in, "she ate them up so bad omg," and "She has to fight for her vision," wrote another.

READ MORE: Adele changes name to avoid confusions with Adéla?

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