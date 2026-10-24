Adela sheds light on fighting for creative freedom against label

Adela embarked on the journey of her solo career with clear intention and a creative vision, after she left her bandmates who later formed KATSEYE.

The 22-year-old pop icon spoke about how she fights for that creative control even if it goes against the opinion her label has some times, in a new interview.

The Nicole Kidman hitmaker revealed that her now-hit Ain’t In LA was one of the songs she had to push her label to release it as a single.

“There are so many forces at play that pull you a thousand different directions when you’re an artist – and [your label] wants what’s best for you. It’s not like they’re evil, but they might pull you away from something really great. I think the people in my label didn’t necessarily resonate with it because they’re LA rich kids. No shade, but they are. And that’s what a lot of the music industry is,” Adela told British Vogue.

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The comments soon circulated all over social media, with fans writing, "Ain’t in LA was literally the perfect go," and "omg she clocked them w this gaggery MOTHER."

A third chimed in, "she ate them up so bad omg," and "She has to fight for her vision," wrote another.

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