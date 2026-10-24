Real-life Sheldon Cooper? Michael Sweeney, 14, denied high school graduation due to age

A 14-year-old American high school student has drawn comparisons to The Big Bang theory’s fiction prodigy Sheldon Cooper after he was denied permission to graduate from high school due to his age despite studying advanced mathematics and engineering at college.

Michael Sweeney is a homeschooled teen from Bethlehem, NY, who has been taking classes at his community college for over a year and is looking forward to a mechanical engineering major at Arizona State University.

His family submitted three homeschooling to a local school district which were rejected on grounds that the teen prodigy has not fulfilled the necessary educational requirements.

According to the Times Union, Sweeney has completed courses including Calculus II, linear algebra, physics and engineering, while currently studying Calculus III and Physics II.

He also earned 26 college credits during what would ordinarily have been his eighth-grade year.

His academic performance has been equally impressive, securing A grades in almost every college course and scoring at the 13.5-grade level across all categories of the California Achievement Test.

Despite these achievements, New York's compulsory education requirements mean he needs special permission to graduate before turning 16.

The district has also questioned whether his previously submitted homeschooling paperwork adequately documented the courses required for graduation.

Officials reportedly suggested that Sweeney complete ninth grade this academic year instead.

His mother, Nicole Sweeney, fears the decision could disrupt his education because some advanced engineering courses may not transfer to Arizona State University.

The teenager hopes to eventually design animatronics used in theme parks.

Meanwhile, his family has hired a lawyer to challenge the district's decision.

A scheduled school board hearing was postponed to allow both sides to explore a possible resolution.