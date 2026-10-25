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Ashe earns new milestone as latest album goes mainstream

Ashe marks major achievement with 'The Girl Of Your Dreams' album

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Web Desk
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Published October 25, 2026

Ashe earns new milestone as latest album goes mainstream
Ashe earns new milestone as latest album goes mainstream

Ashe seems to have turned into a mainstream artist from being fans' cherished indie musician, after the release of her album, The Girl Of Your Dreams.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has now officially passed 25 Million monthly listeners on Spotify, and the news is being celebrated all over social media.

The Moral of the Story hitmaker was herself taken aback by the statistics, and wrote, "Holy moly," reacting to the post.

READ MORE: Ashe sends fans into overdrive with The Girl Of Your Dreams tour bombshell

Fans flocked to X and applauded Ashe, writing, "i'm speechless," and "Ashe I’m so proud of you I’m so incredibly grateful for the past 7 years." 

A third chimed in, "YOU DID THAT QUEEN," while another added, "YOU DESERVE ALL OF THIS SUCCESS AND MOREEEE."

Someone applauded, "THATS MOTHER."

READ MORE: Ashe makes new surprise album announcement after 'Girl Of Your Dreams'

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