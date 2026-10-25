'East of Eden' marks new milestone in second week after release

'East of Eden' TV series leaves strong impression on John Steinbeck's readers

East of Eden miniseries continues to spark positive reviews after the second week of its release on Netflix, and fans have declared it the "best watch of 2026."

The series has also scored 1.16 billion minutes watched on the streaming site, which marks a 49% increase in viewership compared to its first week.

The show is based on John Steinbeck's canonical text of the same name, and even the readers have given their seal of approval.

READ MORE: Florence Pugh's ‘East of Eden' gets major reactions from critics

Reacting to the positive response, fans flocked to X and wrote, "Absolutely phenomenal show & Florence was outstanding! If you’re going to watch anything then watch this, a truly haunting heartbreaking story with an incredible cast. Florence was just next level, her performance stayed with me for a long time."

Another added, "This was one of the best things I’ve seen on Netflix in a looooong time," and "AINT SEEN THIS YET JUMPING ON IT."

More gushed, "The best thing from Netflix in a very very long time. Florence will surely win the Emmy," and another agreed, "cathy ames is genuinely one of the most unsettling characters ever written and florence is eating it so bad that im scared of her."

Applauding Pugh, someone wrote, "Florence Pugh is incredible," and "Best thing you'll watch this year," wrote another reviewer.

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